On Saturday July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Westside Road residents (with valid resident ID cards) will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste products at the North Westside Road transfer station .

Household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures will be collected.

No chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted.



The transfer station is located along the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (turn at the corner or Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road).



For more information and details about this collection please contact Kelowna Recycling (the Battery Doctors) at 250-860-2866, the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@rdco.com.

