Beginning Wednesday, May 29, Bronag Contracting Ltd. and Fredex Construction Inc. will begin construction for safety improvements to a section of Boucherie Road.

Fredex Construction Inc. is set to install a left turn lane on Boucherie Road across from 2345 Boucherie Road. Crews are scheduled to perform work from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays until the end of June.

Boucherie Road will remain open during construction, but traffic controls will be in place, including reduced speeds and intermittent single-lane alternating traffic along the work zone. The City will ensure the contractor maintains traffic flows during peak periods.

Outside of construction hours, the road will be open to through traffic and work is not scheduled during evenings or weekends. Pedestrian, cyclist, transit and emergency services access will be maintained at all times.

Please note the construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time when driving through this area. For the safety of crews and residents in the area, please drive with caution through construction zones, give extra space for roadside workers, and follow directions of traffic-control personnel.

Although this work is being performed by a private contractor, it affects municipal roadways and the City of West Kelowna thanks motorists and area residents for their patience and understanding while the work is conducted safely and as quickly as possible.

For more information, please contact Fredex Construction Inc. at 250-878-1875.