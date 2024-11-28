Thanks to a number of passionate individuals and organizations, the finish line for the Thrive Here campaign to build a gymnasium at Okanagan College is now in sight.

The Okanagan College (OC) Foundation is announcing it has raised $12 million towards its $14-million goal to build a Recreation and Wellness Centre on the Kelowna campus.

“It is truly a team effort by our community to make this centre a reality,” says Helen Jackman, executive director of the OC Foundation.

“We want to thank everyone who has selflessly donated to help us get to this exciting milestone. It means the world to our students to know that the community wholeheartedly believes in the importance of health and wellness to their academic success.”

Several inspiring gifts have helped the OC Foundation reach the $12-million mark.

Doane Grant Thornton is donating $50,000, a gift they say recognizes the role OC plays in supporting the local community.

“We hire students from the College’s co-op program every year and we are always appreciative of the talent coming from OC,” says James Stewart, a partner with Doane Grant Thornton.

Stewart adds that he is one of 50 OC alumni working at Doane Grant Thornton’s interior offices. He remembers studying at the KLO campus where he and his fellow students experienced the lack of recreational facilities firsthand.

“We are thrilled to see this come to life. We know access to recreation and wellness is an essential part of building a healthy and vibrant community.”

Also, in an incredible display of generosity, the Torgerson Foundation is donating $500,000, a gift that recognizes the powerful role sport plays in young people’s lives.

“As firm supporters of the OC Coyotes basketball teams, we’ve seen firsthand the transformational power of sport. Comradery, teamwork and dedication: these are skills that will help young athletes succeed, wherever life takes them,” says Halle Torgerson.

“We are honoured to contribute and look forward to seeing the positive impact this centre will have on our community and its athletes in the years to come.”

With these gifts, the Serwa Spirit Match has now been met, providing an additional $500,000 boost to the campaign. In February, Thrive Here Honorary Chairs Cliff and Lois Serwa announced they would match all donations to the campaign, up to $500,000.

For Cliff, playing basketball motivated him to stay in school. His education empowered him with the tools to help build Big White and enter politics.



Lois adds that she is driven by the potential mental health benefits students will experience.

“This Centre will positively impact the well-being of thousands of students,” said Lois.

With the match complete, the Serwas have now contributed $1 million to the Recreation and Wellness Centre.

While the campaign has reached a significant goalpost – there's still the home stretch, and the OC Foundation is inviting the community to help raise the remaining $2 million before doors open in Fall 2026.

The Recreation and Wellness Centre is being designed by local architect Meiklejohn and built by Kelowna-based construction company TKI.

