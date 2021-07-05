On January 27, 2025 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP officers including members of the Integrated Crisis Response Team (ICRT) attended a restaurant in the 2100-block of Harvey Avenue in response to a distraught man.

Officers were directed by a physician to apprehend the man and a physical altercation took place resulting in additional officers being dispatched to scene to assist. The distraught man was eventually taken into custody, placed under arrest, and although uninjured, was transported to the hospital for any treatment he might require.

Three police officers were injured during the altercation and were admitted to hospital. All three officers have since returned home and are recovering.

“This is now an ongoing criminal investigation, and we will respect the privacy of the officers and all others involved,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officers. “Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has yet to speak with the police, is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-330 and refence file number 2025-4816.”