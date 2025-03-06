Littley, who has been with OBWB for 13 years, brings a wealth of experience in water management, environmental policy, and program leadership. Most recently serving as Deputy Administrator, he has played a key role in advancing major initiatives, including expanding invasive species prevention efforts, securing critical funding enhancements for OBWB’s grant programs, and overseeing major capital equipment renewals to strengthen the Board’s operational capacity. He also led the development of the first Infrastructure Vulnerability Assessment Guide for invasive mussel risks, providing a key resource for communities and water utilities across North America.

"In response to the Okanagan's intensifying water challenges, the OBWB's creation of a Chief Operating Officer role is imperative to maintain operational excellence and deliver on our strategic priorities," said Board Chair, Blair Ireland. "James's transformative influence on our most vital programs, alongside his unparalleled expertise in invasive mussel management, have been indispensable. We are confident that his leadership and irreplaceable depth of institutional knowledge will be the catalyst for the OBWB's continued advancement."

As COO, Littley will oversee OBWB’s core programs, including milfoil control, invasive species prevention, grant administration, and policy advocacy. His responsibilities will also include financial management, operational oversight, and stakeholder engagement, ensuring strong partnerships with municipal governments, Indigenous communities, and other key organizations across the region.

"I am honoured to step into this role and continue working alongside our dedicated team and partners to protect and manage water in the Okanagan,” said Littley. “Water challenges are growing in complexity, and I look forward to helping drive solutions that support a sustainable, resilient future for our communities, grounded in reconciliation and respect for water.”

“James is a great asset to the OBWB, bringing leadership and vision to this essential role. I’m so pleased and proud to work with him,” added Executive Director Anna Warwick Sears.

Littley holds a master’s degree focused on Sustainability Planning from UBC Okanagan and a Diploma in Local Government Administration. His extensive background includes leadership roles in environmental governance, stakeholder collaboration, and project management, as well as 14 years of service as a Canadian Forces Reserve Officer. In 2020, he was recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, received the Canadian Forces Decoration in 2012, and has served on various boards and advisory roles at the national, provincial, and local levels. Born and raised in the Okanagan, Littley has a deep connection to the community, land, and water in the region.