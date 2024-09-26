In a historic and meaningful ceremony at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus, members of the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB), students, staff, and local community members came together to raise the OKIB flag. The event also marked a special occasion—the official name-giving ceremony for the newly constructed student housing building on the Vernon campus, which will serve as a welcoming space for learners from across the region.

After thoughtful consultation with local Syilx Okanagan Nation Elders, members, and educators, the building was named ect́at́íxʷəxʷlm ƛ̓ʔ t́iḱʷt l aʔ nḱəḱmaplqs, a Syilx term meaning 'Changing Colours of Kalamalka Lake.' The name was translated by Virginia Gregoire and Pauline Archachan, transcribed by Ashley Gregoire, and reviewed and verified by UBCO professors Dr. Jeanette Armstrong and Dr. John Lyon. Dr. Armstrong is an OC alumnus and both her and Dr. Lyon are educators teaching Nsyilxcn language.

As the sun highlighted the changing colours of the season, the ceremony emphasized the importance of this time of year for Indigenous peoples.

“As the seasons shift, we are reminded of the deep connection to the land and the significance of this change for our communities,” said Allan Louis, OKIB Councillor. “Today, we raise our flag on the traditional and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan people, acknowledging our history and moving forward with education and partnership.”

The event comes just days ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day on September 30, a time dedicated to honoring the survivors of residential schools and those who did not return. Reflecting on this, Dr. Neil Fassina, President of Okanagan College, spoke about the importance of education as a tool for reconciliation.

“Raising the Okanagan Indian Band flag here at the Vernon campus is a visible reminder of our responsibility to recognize the truth of our shared history and work towards a future of respect and healing,” said Fassina. “As we move toward National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, this flag stands as a testament to our continued journey together.”

Rhea Dupuis, Director of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation at Okanagan College, reflected on the importance of ceremonies like this in advancing the College’s relationship with Indigenous communities.

“This ceremony is a powerful reminder of our ongoing responsibility to Truth and Reconciliation,” said Dupuis. “By raising the Okanagan Indian Band flag and naming this student housing building with the Syilx name, ect́at́íxʷəxʷlm ƛ̓ʔ t́iḱʷt l aʔ nḱəḱmaplqs, we are taking meaningful steps toward healing and strengthening our connection to the Indigenous peoples whose lands we are on.”

“Our ancestors remind us to honour the land, the seasons, and the work we do together,” said Dupuis, speaking on the name chosen for the housing building. “This building is more than a structure—it’s a place where students will find a home away from home, where they will grow, learn, and contribute to the future of our communities.”

The day closed with drumming and the raising of the OKIB flag, reinforcing the shared hope for continued learning, growth, and partnership.