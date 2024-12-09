Members of Westbank First Nation along with Okanagan College students, employees and local community members came together at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus last Friday for an historic announcement as Westbank First Nation Elders provided two Syilx Okanagan names for the newly opened student housing building on the Kelowna campus.

In providing the names, Syilx Okanagan Nation Elders Pamela and Grouse Barnes considered the design of the building, which includes an Indigenous feather design created by Syilx artist Clint George on the exterior and Indigenous story poles created by Syilx artist Les Louis in the common living area of the building.

Elders Grouse and Pam have given the building the name citxʷ ki snmymyaʔtn which translates to home for school. The common gathering area was gifted the name snullustn, meaning a place to gather.

Click here to listen to the names gifted to Okanagan College.

“This ceremony is a powerful reminder of our ongoing responsibility to Truth and Reconciliation,” said OC President Neil Fassina “By naming this student housing building with the Syilx name we are taking meaningful steps toward healing and strengthening our connection to the Indigenous peoples whose lands we are on. This building is more than a structure — it’s a place where students will find a home away from home, where they will grow, learn, and contribute to the future of our communities.”

Opened in early September 2024, the Kelowna campus’s new 216-bed student housing building adds to the already existing 144 rooms at Skaha Place. Common areas on each floor and throughout the building will offer places to connect, study and socialize, and services on site include laundry and bike storage.

“This naming ceremony marks a profound step in deepening the relationship between Okanagan College and Westbank First Nation,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. “This building represents more than just a place for students to live; it embodies a commitment to reconciliation, respect for the Syilx Okanagan Nation, and the creation of spaces where learning and cultural exchange can thrive. I am so proud to see our government invest into our future generations. As a mother of three and MLA for Vernon-Lumby, I was honoured to see Vernon’s first-ever, on-campus housing open, and I had the honour of celebrating the groundbreaking in Salmon Arm as well!”

Okanagan College now has been gifted Indigenous names for its Vernon and Kelowna campus housing buildings and has held ceremonies to raise the flags of the local Nations at its campuses in Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm. The Westbank First Nation flag will be raised in Kelowna at a ceremony, planned for 2025.

“Walking together with Indigenous communities toward Truth and Reconciliation is so important as we work together to improve access to education for Indigenous learners,” said Rhea Dupuis, OC’s director of Indigenous relations and reconciliation. “We are committed to honouring the Nations throughout the Okanagan Valley. This ceremony and the raising of Indigenous flags at our campuses remind to honour the traditional territory of the people who were here for time immemorial.”

Okanagan College has campus housing options for students in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm and applications are open for students who would like to apply for housing at https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/housing . A future campus housing building was announced by the Provincial Government for the Penticton campus earlier this year.