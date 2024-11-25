Living and working in the Okanagan-Shuswap has its advantages, most notably a four-season playground featuring world-class tourism operations, wineries, craft breweries and incredible restaurants, along with abundant fruit and vegetables.

Okanagan College (OC) is building on its relationships with industry partners in the food, beverage and tourism sectors to enhance its programming, signing strategic partnership agreements with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), the Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC), and Tourism HR Canada (THRC).

“The tourism sector across Canada is a major driver of our economy and a major employer with one in 10 employed Canadians working in the sector,” said Joe Baker, Dean of the OC School of Business. “It also holds the potential to make a positive impact on our local communities and our sustainability goals. As OC embarks on a renewed ambition to help elevate the local, provincial and national visitor economy through our programs and new facilities, we are proud to be strengthened by these key partnerships.”

The agreements will align the tourism and hospitality curriculum at OC with industry standards and create opportunities for OC food, beverage and tourism students to connect with industry for Work Integrated Learning opportunities and eventual careers. OC will be match its programming to meet Tourism HR Canada’s smart accreditation program while members of the organizations will provide guidance to OC through its program advisory committee.

The partnership will also allow the organizations to pursue joint applied research and mutually beneficial grant opportunities through OC’s Department of Applied Research as well as through the BCBTAC (BC Beverage and Technology Access Centre) at Okanagan College, which provides support to the beverage industry and opportunities for research and innovation.

“At Okanagan College, we are entrenched in the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap regions. Our graduates are making a difference throughout their chosen fields wherever they end up,” said Samantha Lenci, Okanagan College Provost and Vice President Academic. “We are focused on creating programming that fits the needs of our communities and supporting the food, beverage and tourism industries is a perfect fit. We look forward to having dynamic programming available when our new Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism is complete in 2027.”

Okanagan College currently has several programs supporting the food, beverage and tourism industries including its Tourism Management Diploma, Culinary School, certificates in viticulture, wine sales, winery assistant, landscape horticulture and a hospitality professional program. Future programs include a planned Hotel and Restaurant Management Diploma and an Events Management Diploma.

Site preparation work has begun on the Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus with construction set to begin in earnest in early 2025. When complete, the centre, announced by the Province in 2023 , will be home to programming designed to support the food, beverage (alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks) and tourism industries.

Partner quotes:

Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association:

“The Thompson Okanagan is fortunate to have several outstanding post-secondary institutions in our Region, each dedicated to preparing students for careers in tourism and hospitality. With the launch of the Centre for Food, Wine, and Tourism, Okanagan College is well-positioned to lead in attracting and preparing young professionals for a future in this industry, contributing to a vibrant sector in the Thompson Okanagan and beyond. The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association looks forward to collaborating with Okanagan College to enhance the tourism industry through innovative and technological advancements in education.”

Walt Judas, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of BC:

"The Tourism Industry Association of BC is proud of its partnership with Okanagan College, which is doing exceptional work to educate and prepare students for a career in the B.C. tourism and hospitality sector. Being able to share industry knowledge and research to help inform curriculum will be a tremendous benefit to our members who are seeking graduates with the right combination of skills to work in their businesses. We firmly believe that Okanagan College is delivering on its vision and mandate to support B.C. communities and our broader visitor economy. TIABC looks forward to working with Okanagan College in the to accomplish our mutual goals."

Philip Mondor, President and CEO of Tourism HR Canada:

“Canada’s tourism sector has set ambitious growth targets for domestic and overseas visitation. To reach these goals, we require graduates with the latest skills and a passion for delivering incredible experiences. Partnerships such as this are instrumental in offering students top-level education and showing them how far a career in tourism can take them.”