The title of her latest book may be Bad Land, but there’s nothing bad about Okanagan College professor Corinna Chong’s latest achievement.

Her novel has been longlisted for the Giller Prize, the prestigious Canadian literary award that celebrates the best in Canadian fiction across long formats and short stories.

Chong, who teaches English, Creative Writing, and Fine Arts in the College’s Writing and Publishing Diploma Program , is no stranger to national literary acclaim. In 2021, she won the CBC Short Story Prize for her piece Kids in Kindergarten , solidifying her reputation as a prominent voice in Canadian literature.

“I’m honoured and immensely grateful to see Bad Land on the Giller Prize longlist,” said Chong. “It’s truly mind-boggling to see my book alongside those of other writers I admire so deeply, some of whom I have looked up to for many years. I’m excited for the chance to connect with more readers in the coming months.”

Set against the raw and eerie landscape of the Alberta badlands, Bad Land explores the generational effects of repression and transgression, weaving a powerful narrative that resonates with readers and critics alike.

“We are so proud of Corinna and this incredible achievement in being longlisted for the Giller Prize,” said Judith Anderson, Dean, Arts and Foundational Programs at Okanagan College. “We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of Corinna’s calibre inspiring and teaching future generations of writers and creatives.”

To celebrate this achievement, the community is invited to the official launch of Bad Land at the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Kelowna. The book launch will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 7 p.m., and is free to attend. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase copies of the book and meet the author.

The 2024 Giller Prize shortlist will be announced on Oct. 9 and the winner will be announced on Nov. 18, 2024.

Corinna’s previous works include the acclaimed story collection The Whole Animal, published by Arsenal Pulp Press in 2023, and the novel Belinda's Rings, published by NeWest Press in 2013. Her short fiction has appeared in magazines across Canada including Grain, Ricepaper, Room, Riddle Fence, The Malahat Review and PRISM international.