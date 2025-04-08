A group of third- and fourth-year Bachelor of Computer Information Systems (BCIS) students at Okanagan College (OC) are making waves in the academic community of technological research with their recent achievement — securing the opportunity to present their research at the prestigious IEEE International Systems Conference (SysCon) in Montréal next week.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us,” said Kristina Cormier, fourth-year BCIS student, chair of the IEEE OC Student Branch, and member of one of the teams presenting at SysCon. “Our research project was developed collectively with students and staff from OC, Langara College, and Université Paris-Est Créteil (UPEC). It’s so exciting to see the work come together in this way—work that unifies separately developed modules of the past several years with our different teams and partners.”

“It’s pretty special,” Cormier continues. “We are grateful for the mentorship and support from our instructors at OC, and the opportunities to collaborate with other schools.”

IEEE SysCon is a globally acclaimed conference that brings together industry leaders, research scholars, and academics in system-level problem-solving and applications. With 300-500 participants annually, it is particularly impressive that two OC student research papers were accepted for presentation this year.

The two papers address different aspects of a collaborative research project focused on creating a comprehensive trading system that integrates and automates key components of algorithmic trading using machine learning models. The system collects financial data in real-time, processes it using customized software, and feeds the data into a central database. Users can interact with the system through a website and the machine learning component generates predictions using the data collected.

Joshua Padron-Uy, co-author of one of the research papers, shared that ultimately, the goal is to improve predictive models that can potentially support investment planning. “Our research paper examines data warehousing for stock market forecasting and applies artificial intelligence to big financial databases,” he said. “This is so much more than just a school project. We are working on something that could have real-world impact in financial technology.”



For the OC students, the experience extends beyond their technical skills in computer science. “Being part of the IEEE Student Branch at OC has taught us so much about teamwork, problem-solving and professional collaboration,” added Cormier. “This is a unique opportunity that is opening doors for our futures.”