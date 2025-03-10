After successfully wrapping up its student-focused Open Houses, Okanagan College (OC) is keeping its doors open and welcoming the broader community to its campuses through a new series of Doors Open at OC events.

These events are designed to welcome everyone — from alumni and families to local businesses and curious community members — offering a behind-the-scenes look at OC’s campuses, programs, and learning spaces.

“At OC, we believe that education should be accessible, welcoming and supportive for every learner, no matter their pathway,” said Alison Gibson, dean of community engagement and careers at Okanagan College. “These events are a way for us to connect with our communities and show that OC is a place where everyone is welcome.”

Following the successful launch of Doors Open at OC in Salmon Arm earlier this year, the Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna campuses are preparing to host their own events over the coming weeks.

At each Doors Open at OC event, attendees can:

· Meet OC’s leadership team and learn about the College’s vision and impact .

· Tour the campus, including unique learning places, new student housing, and key points of pride.

· Learn about OC’s programs , including new offerings, flexible learning options and Work-Integrated learning .

· Find out about Camp OC , interactive summer camps designed for kids in grades 1 to 12.

· Enter to win tuition vouchers for OC’s InspirED (Continuing Studies and Corporate Training ) programs and short courses.

Each event will feature light refreshments, giveaways and plenty of opportunities to connect with OC staff and students.

Upcoming Doors Open at OC Events:

Penticton Campus , 583 Duncan Ave West, Penticton – Mar. 11, 2025; 3 – 6 p.m.

Vernon Campus , 7000 College Way, Vernon – Mar. 13, 2025; 3 – 6 p.m.

Kelowna Campus – 1000 K.L.O., Kelowna – Apr. 8, 2025; 3 – 6 p.m.

Doors Open at OC is a community-focused event series that reflects OC’s values of students first, community, and relationships.

“While Open Houses support future learners through their post-secondary options, Doors Open at OC is about inviting the broader community to our campuses, building community connections, and sharing the many ways OC contributes to the region,” explained Gibson.

Whether exploring new career opportunities, reconnecting as an alum, or simply curious about what happens on campus, everyone is welcome to discover what makes OC such a special place.