The official results of the Okanagan Falls Incorporation Referendum are now posted on the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website.

The determination of official assent voting results was made by Diane Vaykovich, RDOS Deputy Chief Elections Officer, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 9:00 am.

Next steps:

The Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs will begin preparing the new municipality’s incorporating documents (Letters Patent), which must be approved by Cabinet.

Once the Letters Patent are issued by the province, arrangements can be made for a new council and municipal administration.

“This decision was made after lengthy consideration and an informed vote, and now it’s time for us all to move forward together,” said Matt Taylor, Electoral Area “D” director. “Residents will see minimal change in the short term. The Letters Patent process conducted by the province is the next key step before arrangements can be made for a new council and municipal administration. In the longer term, possibly 12 to 18 months, a gradual transition of services is anticipated to begin. A new council will help determine how they wish to see each service delivered going forward.”

New information and key dates about the Okanagan Falls incorporation will be posted on RDOS Regional Connections, the RDOS website, and social media channels. Important updates, including public information meetings, will be distributed via Voyent Alert! notification system.