. As some people know we are in the process of launching our new "OFTF" app. It is currently available in the Apple store and will soon be in the Google store. We are just waiting on the final approval from the Google store.The app is for reporting garbage and restricted access gates. We have made it simpler than ever to use so that more people will download and use it. Once all your information like name and contact info is typed in on your first report it will keep it so there is no need to keep typing it in. This app also works out of cell service!! So no matter where the garbage is you can still report it. Once your back in service it will send us the reports