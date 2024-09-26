The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) flag now flies above Vernon City Hall along with the flags of Canada, British Columbia and the City of Vernon following an official flag-raising ceremony this afternoon (September 26).

“This flag-raising represents an acknowledgement to all OKIB members and residents of Vernon and district of the original inhabitants of the area, and that the City exists on unceded territory,” said Byron Louis, Chief of the Okanagan Indian Band. “It is a strong action that helps advance the goals of truth and reconciliation. Seeing the syilx flag flying above the seat of a local government, along with the flags of the other orders of government, sends a message of unity and hope as we move forward together.”

The ceremony was attended by OKIB representatives, community members, and City officials, highlighting the importance of honouring syilx/Okanagan heritage and strengthening local ties.

“The raising of the OKIB flag at City Hall is significant in recognizing and honouring the syilx/Okanagan peoples’ enduring connection to this land,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This moment reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering mutual respect and collaboration with our closest syilx neighbours.”

The event reflects a commitment by the City in acknowledging the deep connection of the syilx/Okanagan to the land since time immemorial. In the spirit of truth and reconciliation, the City and the OKIB are proud to continue developing closer ties to deepen mutual understanding.