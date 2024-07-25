Conditions in the Okanagan are changing quickly. Cooler temperatures and rain in May and June have given way to hot, dry conditions in July. Stream flows are dropping and water temperatures are increasing. In reviewing these conditions and the expected forecast for continued hot, dry weather, the Government of B.C. has moved the Okanagan up to Drought Level 3 (Severely Dry). At this level, serious ecosystem and socio-economic impacts are possible. According to the B.C. Drought and Water Scarcity Response Plan, at Level 3 all unauthorized use should be curtailed, and water suppliers are likely to impose water restrictions. Indeed, we know that utilities throughout the Okanagan have water restrictions in place. These can be found on each utility’s website, or at www.MakeWaterWork.ca.