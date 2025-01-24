The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is renewing a call to the public for information in the missing person investigation of Robert Lee Baines.

83 year old Robert Lee Baines was reported missing in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024. Mr Baines left on foot from a residence on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream and after initial searches by family members failed to locate him, police were called to assist. An extensive search of the neighbourhood and nearby Kal Park was undertaken on foot and from the air with the assistance of a drone. In addition, a thorough water search was carried out on Kalamalka Lake in an effort to locate Mr Baines. Sadly, one year later, he still has not been found.

It’s now been over a year since Mr Baines was first reported missing, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We’re renewing our appeal to remind everyone that Robert is still out there. We’re bringing the case back to the public’s attention, with the hope of generating new leads, finding Robert, and bringing closure to the family.

Robert Baines is described as:

• 83 years old;

• 5'9" (175 cm);

• 200 lbs (90 kg);

• Bald;

• Brown eyes.

At the time he went missing, he was believed to be wearing a green tilly hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans, and brown hiking shoes.

If you are out in Kal Park or on Kal Lake and you come across any of these items, please contact police immediately, adds Terleski.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.