BC NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the Okanagan will be more resilient to climate change, with provincial funding that will better prepare the community to withstand emergencies.

"Making our communities more climate resilient is a focus for our government, including these investments in our communities," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. "Local leaders work hard on these plans, and I am always happy to work together to highlight their needs. It’s encouraging to see this support for emergency preparedness projects."

The Village of Lumby will be receiving $150,000 for Lumby industrial area dike planning. Other projects across the Okanagan include:

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District - Tiger Dam trailers for emergency flood response - $600,000

Osoyoos Indian Band- Hazard, risk, and vulnerability assessment- $50,000

Town of Oliver- Oliver Hazard, risk, and vulnerability assessment - $50,000

Town of Osoyoos- Hazard, risk, and vulnerability assessment, $49, 150

Across B.C., 39 communities are receiving approximately $19 million for 46 local projects. The projects will help reduce the impact of future climate disasters by addressing current vulnerabilities and by supporting informed planning and decision making.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund supports local governments and First Nations to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from natural hazards in a changing climate in several categories.

The province has invested $369 million into the CEPF since its establishment in 2017. Approximately $300 million has been provided to local governments and First Nations through the CEPF for approximately 2,150 projects. This includes approximately $197 million to support disaster-mitigation and climate-adaptation projects.

Learn More: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025EMCR0001-000060