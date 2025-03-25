. In a blind tasting of spirits from the world's best distilleries, representing countries from around the globe, the Vernon and Kelowna based maker of whisky, gin, vodka, brandy and fruit liqueurs was awarded an unprecedented 11 Gold and 5 Silver medals, plus the coveted "World-Class Distillery in Worldwide Whisky" designation at the world’s premier spirits competition.

"To represent Canada and to claim the Worldwide Whisky designation for a second time this decade is a dream come true for our family distillery," said Okanagan Spirits President Tony Dyck. "Our entire team is so proud just to be in the company of the best distillers from around the world”

At the prestigious World Spirits Awards Gala in Germany, the distilling team from Okanagan Spirits swept the coveted whisky podium and even claimed gold in what is often considered the world's most difficult spirit to make: Poire Williams.

"We are still trying to pick our jaws up off the floor" said Okanagan Spirits CEO Tyler Dyck. "To be judged by the world's most celebrated and respected spirits industry experts, and to walk away with so many of the top awards; especially to claim top of the podium in seven whisky categories is simply amazing.”

Okanagan Spirits’ portfolio boasts well over fifty products made from 100% BC grain and fruit. From BRBN Bourbon-Style, Single Malt, Rye and Hopped whiskies, to Gins, Vodkas, Fruit Liqueurs, Brandies, Aquavit, Absinthe and Amaro.

“I think our success at this level is a real testament to our amazing local farmers who grow for us” adds Tyler Dyck, “and of course a huge hat tip to our newly gilded distilling team, Chris Burke and Francois Joubert and their role in establishing Canada's place atop the world podium of premium spirits production."

Okanagan Spirits operates two locations in BC’s interior -each is open daily for tastings and experiences.