Okanagan Sun Football Club announces Stephen Keppler and Jason Casey as the play-by-play team for the upcoming 2024 season

Kelowna, BC - The Okanagan Sun Football Club is thrilled to announce that Stephen Keppler and Jason Casey will be the play-by-play team for the upcoming season.

Keppler and Casey bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the broadcast booth. Casey, a former Sun head coach brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, with in depth opinions and views to educate fans. Stephen has been a professional broadcaster for the past decade, and has a lot of experience flying by the seat of his pants as an event emcee, improvisation coach and local morning show on Move 101.5. These two factors will provide fans with insightful commentary and fast play-by-play analysis.

Keppler and Casey will begin their duties on July 20th, when the Okanagan Sun Football Club kicks off their season against the Langley Rams. Fans can catch all the action on AM 1150



"Here’s hoping they make another monumental run this season, and continue to build on last years success, I can’t wait to see this squad in action” said Keppler.

For more information on the Okanagan Sun Football Club and upcoming games, visit their official website at www.okanagansun.ca (http://www.okanagansun.ca/).