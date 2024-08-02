Saturday August 3rd, 2024

Chilliwack, BC, Exhibition Stadium

Vs Chilliwack Valley Huskers

Kick-off 7:00 PM

Radio Broadcast AM1150 with Stephen Keppler & Jason Casey (former Sun Head Coach)

Streaming at BCFCTV.com or on Telus Optik TV Channel 1981

Special Notes: For the second road game in a row there will be a “Watch Party” held at “Pretty Not Bad” sports pub on Clement Ave.

The #1 BCFC ranked Okanagan Sun (2-0) travel to Chilliwack to face the #3 BCFC ranked Valley Huskers (1-0).

The Sun, with 2 wins, home & away, have outscored their opponents 53 – 39, albeit they had to come-from-behind in both games to post the wins.

The Huskers won their home opener on July 27 with a very impressive 51-7 thrashing of the Kamloops Broncos. Week 2 was a bye for Chilliwack.

The Sun, Rebels, and the Huskers are the only BCFC teams that are undefeated in the 7-team conference.

The Sun-Husker match-up could prove to be an all-out battle both on offence and defence.

The Sun feature a one two punch at quarterback with 17-year-old rookie, Marek Filipek, 24 of 40 over two games, who started the home opener and split the duty with fellow QB Liam Kroeger who went 12 of 15 in game two last week vs V.I. Raiders.

Huskers #1 QB is Tyran Duval, who went 21 of 30 passes and 5 TD’s in their home opener, hooking up with WR Steven Koniuck on 6 receptions and 4 TD’s

As strong as the Huskers are thru the air, the Sun boast the #1 rusher in the country! Elelyon Noa, on 34 carries has amassed 236 rushing yards for a 7 yard per carry average and racked up 6 rushing TD’s. Both Noa’s rushing yards and TD’s lead the BCFC conference. Noa’s running mate, Tristen Peddle has 12 touches for 51 yards.

Defensively the Sun are led by #19 LB, Jacob Bond, with 10 tackles and #29 DB, Easton Fenske with 8 tackles. The Huskers have their own defensive star at LB, #7 Jon Banal who recorded 9 tackles in their home opener.