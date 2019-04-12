Egg addling is an important population management tool to manage introduced populations of non-migratory Canada geese. These geese are overpopulated and increase the risk of water contamination in our local water sources, as well as other environmental degradation. The program continues until mid-May.

Egg addling involves shaking eggs or coating them with non-toxic, biodegradable, food-grade corn oil within 14 days of incubation to make them non-viable. Eggs are then returned to the nest, where geese will continue to incubate until they realize the eggs will not hatch, usually too late in the year to produce more. This population control method is supported by many animal welfare organizations. Geese are not harmed by the practice and will continue with their annual life cycle.

The key to success of this addling program is finding and accessing new nests. The public is asked to report lone geese, pairs of geese, or nest locations on private or public land by emailing coordinator@okanagangooseplan.com or calling 1-877-943-3209. While reporting these sightings are encouraged, the public is asked to keep away from nests and to not touch eggs.

Kate Hagmeier, Program Coordinator, explains that these are descendants of various subspecies of Canada Geese that were brought here in the 1960s and 70s as part of managed introduction programs. “Canada geese would not be nesting in this region naturally, so we know the addling program only affects these introduced species.”

The OVGMP egg addling program is responsible for preventing the goose population (an estimated 2,500 birds) from growing out of control. In the program’s 18 years of addling, 24,000 eggs have been addled, equating to an estimated 12,000 - 18,000 geese not entering the population, not including the thousands of offspring those geese could have hatched over the years.

In addition to addling, the OVGMP assists communities through actions such as public education, population monitoring, habitat modification, and working with regulatory agencies to ensure OVGMP management goals align with federal and provincial regulations.

The OVGMP is a partnership between City of Kelowna, Regional District of North Okanagan, Central Okanagan Regional District, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, City of West Kelowna, City of Vernon, City of Penticton, District of Lake Country, Town of Osoyoos, Town of Oliver, District of Peachland, District of Summerland, Westbank First Nation, and District of Coldstream.