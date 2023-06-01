Following the announcement of a Principal retirement, the Board of Education of School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) is making the following administrative change at Summerland Secondary School beginning January 2025:

 Mr. Trevor Robinson, Principal at Columbia Elementary School, will move to Principal of Summerland Secondary School – effective January 27, 2025. This appointment replaces Mr. Alan Stel, who has announced his retirement.

 Mr. Darryl Tenisci, Principal at Skaha Lake Middle School, will move to Columbia Elementary as Principal effective January 27, 2025.

 Mr. Cliff Schwartz, retired SD67 Principal, will become acting Principal at Skaha Lake Middle School effective January 27, 2025 through to June 30, 2025.

In support of the Board’s Long‐Range Facilities plan, and changes connected to the closure and consolidation of Carmi Elementary, Parkway Elementary and Giant’s Head Elementary, the following administrative appointments for the 2025/26 school year are being announced early to ensure clear communication and support to staff, students, and parents and guardians through this transition:

 Mr. Todd Lindsay, Principal at Parkway Elementary, will become Principal at the new Skaha Lake Elementary effective August 1st, 2025.

 Ms. Jennifer Wingham, Principal at Carmi Elementary, will become Principal at the new KVR Elementary school effective August 1, 2025.

 Mr. Scott Edwards, Principal at Giant’s Head Elementary, and Ms. Kelsey Allison, Vice Principal at Giant’s Head Elementary, will both move to the new Summerland Elementary School as Principal and Vice Principal effective August 1, 2025.

These appointments support year 2 of the Board’s Long‐Range Facilities Plan as the district transitions to an elementary‐secondary model in 2025‐26.

The district thanks Mr. Alan Stel for his service and would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavors.