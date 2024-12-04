The Okanagan Mission Secondary (OKM) Senior Girls volleyball team achieved a historic victory at the AAAA Volleyball BC Championships, held in Surrey at Earl Marriott and Seaquam Senior Secondary schools this past weekend. The three-day competition among the 16 AAAA BC teams culminated in a dramatic championship win for the Huskies, their second in three years.

"I'm so proud of the resilience and teamwork this team displayed throughout the season," said Huskies' Head Coach Rob Steciuk. "I believe in working on team culture and resilience as a foundation for great athletes, students, and citizens. The way these athletes competed as a small fish in a big pond and bounced back to succeed shows incredible character that goes beyond the wins."

The Provincial Final pitted OKM against Riverside in a gold-medal match that would go down in history. After rallying to force a fourth set, the Huskies continued to battle through challenges, including an injury to tournament MVP Kylie Taylor, with Olivia Killpatrick stepping up in her absence. Setter Maya Andruchow orchestrated the offense brilliantly, distributing the ball to her teammates, including senior middles Avery Willis and Mercedes McKenna, who played key roles both offensively and defensively.

The fifth set, played to 15 points, was a dramatic comeback. Riverside led 14-9, but OKM, led by Maya Andruchow’s clutch serving, fought back. Andruchow delivered five straight serves, tying the game at 14-14. The Huskies went up 15-14, but the Rapids responded to tie that match up 15-15. Huskies pushed through, eventually winning 17-15 with a critical block from Izzy Babcock and Mercedes McKenna.

"We are very proud of all our athletes and the high level of play teacher coaches inspire in the Central Okanagan," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. "Teaching resilience and togetherness are proven time and again on courts, on fields, and in classrooms. Congratulations Huskies on this latest achievement!"

2024 OKM Sr. Girls Roster

Maya Andruchow - 8

Avery Willis - 3

Mercedes Mckenna - 10

Kylie Taylor - 7

Mila Pavelich - 9

Mackenzie Roe - 12

Asia Pedersen - 11

Ellie Stewart - 4

Isobel Babcock -15

Hana Friesen - 6

Ella Irvine - 2

Olivia Kilpatrick – 13

Hannia Stevens - 14

Lauren Moss – 5

Coaches Rob Steciuk and Paul Thiessen