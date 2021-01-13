The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and the Town of Oliver are pleased to announce primary work has been completed on the Oliver and District Arena Rehabilitation project.

The project included the replacement of the refrigerated slab and rink dasher board system and renovations to dressing rooms and washrooms to meet current accessibility standards. The kitchen and arena lobby were also renovated. An energy recovery system was installed, and arena refrigeration system controls were upgraded to support efforts to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions.

"The Oliver and District Arena is an important part of the Parks and Recreation infrastructure in the region," said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair. "This project was also a priority for Rick Knodel, the former director of Electoral Area “C” who sadly passed away in January of this year."

These renovations and improvements will have a positive impact on the community, inviting participation for people of all ages and abilities and allowing more opportunities to host events. The facility upgrades will allow for maximum use of the facility year-round. The improvements to the perimeter slab and rubber flooring throughout the building provide increased safety for participants and spectators and opportunities for adapted recreation programs such as sledge hockey.

“For 56 years, the Oliver and District Arena has brought our communities together (Osoyoos Indian Band, Town of Oliver and RDOS Area “C”) and has ‘iced’ many friendships that will last many lifetimes,” said Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie. “The recent improvements to the arena will keep our youth and adults playing and working together for another 50 plus years.”

"The Oliver and District Arena is an important gathering place for locals and visitors, and the upgrades will improve accessibility, participation, and sustainability," said Martin Johansen, Oliver mayor. “The arena will continue to be a hub for sport, recreation, volunteerism and community pride for years to come.”

The Oliver and District Arena Rehabilitation project was funded through a combination of reserve funds and the federal Canada Investing in Recreation Infrastructure Program. The RDOS awarded the construction contract to Wildstone Construction Group Ltd. at the April 18, 2024, RDOS Board of Directors meeting. The project team would like to thank Wildstone and Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects for their work on the project.

Some minor work is expected to be finalized throughout the winter. When visiting the facility, please follow all posted signage and be mindful of construction crews working. Winter hours of operation until March 31, 2025, are Monday - Sunday, 7:30 am - 11:00 pm. For more information about public skating and the ice program schedule, please visit oliver.ca/recreation/arena.

A post-construction celebration event will be held at the Oliver and District Arena on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The event will feature an opening ceremony and hockey skills competition from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. A community hockey game will take place from 6:30 - 8:30 pm and will include special performances by local figure skaters. For more information or to register as a participant, please visit oliver.ca or call 250-498-4985.