On August 27, 2024, at approximately 8:20 p.m., a teenage female and her younger brother were riding their bicycles on Bank Avenue, near Main Street.

A middle-age man, associated to a truck, exited his vehicle and pulled down his pants in front of them, exposing himself.

The youths continued riding their bikes home, where they then reported the incident to a parent.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Oliver RCMP seeking any witnesses, or video surveillance to help them identify a suspect.

Should anyone have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Oliver RCMP, (250) 498-3422.