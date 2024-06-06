File # 2024-2122

On May 14th, 2024, a frontline officer working in Oliver, BC, was called to a single motor vehicle collision on Road 2 and Highway 97. The driver of a Toyota Tundra had driven off the road into the ditch. The driver was seen leaving the scene. The officer was able to locate the driver who presented as intoxicated. Upon further investigation, the officer found a large amount of suspected Cocaine and Methemphetamine, along with over $8,000 in Canadian currency, allegedly hidden by the man prior to police attending.

The 41-year-old from Osoyoos, BC, faces charges of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

File # 2024-2480

Just weeks later, on June 3rd, 2024, officers were again called to a motor vehicle collision, this time at Sawmill Road and Maple Avenue. A parked delivery van was rear-ended by a driver, who was later arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Upon searching the driver, a large quantity of suspected Methemphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine and Canadian currency were seized.

The 49-year-old man from Oliver, BC, faces charges of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, in addition to impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

“Both these files involve significant quantities of illicit drugs being seized with a street value in excess of $10,000 in each instance,” says Cpl. Chad Jackson, Oliver RCMP. “Investigating officers believe that both men were in possession of the drugs for the purpose of trafficking them.”

"These two incidents highlight the serious problems of impaired driving and drug trafficking in our communities," explained Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. "The investigations carried out by the frontline officers involved underscore the dedication all our officers have to community safety and well-being."

If you are aware of anyone who is trafficking drugs in the South Okanagan, the RCMP encourages you to contact the local RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.