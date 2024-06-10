BC Transit’s new OnDemand transit service has been well received by the community of Crawford.

One month into service, OnDemand has a customer satisfaction rating of 94% and has provided over 340 rides to help passengers reach their destination at the times that work for them.

With OnDemand transit there are no fixed routes or schedules, and buses are dispatched on a request basis to a designated safe pick-up location near the customer.

Passenger Christine Benza says, “It’s been great because I can book a ride when I need it. Not having to follow a bus schedule gives me more time at home and extra stress-free time when I’m out because I don’t need to rush to a bus stop.”

When asked if she has any advice for her community, Benza says, “It’s worth a try, I know that people will love the convenience once they try it out. The app even shows where your bus is at all times!”

OnDemand is offered in the Crawford neighbourhood for rides that begin and end within the Crawford area which also includes service to Canyon Falls Middle School, or to and from the Mission Rec Transit Exchange where passengers can connect to the wider public transportation network or spend time at the recreation centre.

One parent commented, “My two kids have been using the OnDemand system since it started, and it has been amazing. The app works great, and my kids can easily get to Canyon Falls, Okanagan Mission Secondary School, and H2O from our street. The drivers have been friendly and helpful which is great as our kids learn about public transportation.”

BC Transit offers a hybrid transit approach to best service the Crawford area with a fixed-route service during busy peak hours and OnDemand during all other times. Fixed-route service is available on route 15 twice a day Monday through Friday between 8:00-8:30am and 3:30-4:00pm. OnDemand transit is available Monday through Friday during these times:

7:00am to 7:50am

8:30am to 3:20pm

4:00pm to 7:00pm

And on weekends/holidays from 8:00am to 6:00pm

BC Transit and the City of Kelowna have partnered with TransitTech provider, Via Transportation and Transdev to offer this efficient type of transit service in the Crawford neighborhood. This is the first digital OnDemand service for BC Transit, and if successful the service could expand to other locations and communities around the province.

For more information please visit: OnDemand - BC Transit