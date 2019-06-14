On November 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP along with BC Highway Patrol officers responded to a head-on collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. The collision occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway between Highlands Drive and Golf Course Drive.

Evidence at the scene indicates the driver of the passenger vehicle drove into the wrong side of the divided highway, resulting in the collision with the on-coming semi-trailer.

“Sadly, the driver, and only occupant, a 40-year-old man from Sorrento, BC, succumbed to injuries he’d sustained and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” explained Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

The driver and passenger of the semi-trailer sustained minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours to allow the initial investigation at the scene to take place.

The collision remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (250) 832-6044