Mounties are working to figure out what left one man in critical condition after an apparent shooting this morning in Kelowna.

Officers were called out close to 3 a.m. near the intersection of Ellis Street and Leon Avenue.

They found a man who was taken to hospital.

RCMP believe the shooting to be isolated. The Serious Crime Unit is investigating.

"We are still working on identifying all those involved including any suspects and witnesses," Media Relations Officer Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.