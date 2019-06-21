On February 17, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Golden RCMP were informed of two missing individuals who had been backcountry skiing.

The pair was skiing in the mountains southeast of Golden and were last heard from at 5:30 p.m.

One of the men returned home and confirmed that his skiing companion, a 42-year-old man from Golden, BC, had died due to an avalanche. Despite life-saving attempts, the man succumbed to his injuries. The surviving friend had to leave him at the location to ensure his own safe return.

With assistance from Search and Rescue crews and the use of a helicopter, they were able to retrieve his body.

The Golden-Field RCMP continues to assist the BC Coroners Service in the investigation.

For more information and safety tips in the backcountry, please visit the following sources:

Avalanche Canada: www.avalanche.ca

AdventureSmart program: www.adventuresmart.ca

BC Snowmobile Federation: www.bcsf.org