On March 5, 2025, at approximately 10:47 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP, along with BC Highway Patrol and emergency crews, responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in the 4100 block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Initial reports indicate that an eastbound minivan crossed the center line into the westbound lanes, colliding head-on with a semi-trailer. Tragically, the male driver of the minivan succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The highway has since re opened as police and the BC Coroners Service conducts a parallel investigation. Currently, the cause of the minivan crossing the centre line remains under investigation.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who may have observed the collision or events leading up to it. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at (250) 832-6044.