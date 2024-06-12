On June 12, 2024 at approximately 7:00 am, Penticton RCMP responded to a 911 call where a male had been reportedly shot in leg at the 100 Block of Westhills Drive, Penticton BC.

The male was taken to an area hospital, is in stable condition and is receiving ongoing treatment for a serious injury.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but appears to be a targeted incident with no identified risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Penticton RCMP at (250)492-4300.