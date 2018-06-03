The West Kelowna RCMP responded to a vehicle collision on highway 97 near Peachland earlier this afternoon which had affected traffic traveling in both directions.

Highway 97 has been reopened, however it is still slow through that area as police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

No other details can be released at this time.

The RCMP thank the public traveling through that area for their patience while they attended to this scene.

Original (2:34pm)

The collision involved at least one vehicle with an occupant in serious condition. Emegency Health Services is on scene. This is a developing incident with limited details at this time, however the RCMP ask the public to avoid the area if possible as traffic will be effected.

More information will be released once available.