Open burning season in the Central Okanagan ends on Tuesday, April 30.

Until then, when conditions allow, all eligible property owners, farmers and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdiction may burn specific wood debris outdoors.

After obtaining an open burning permit meeting all local government bylaw requirements and all requirements of the Provincial Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation, residents must ensure that burning is allowed on the day they want to burn. Residents can call the outdoor burning hotline at 1-855-262-2876 and listen to the message to confirm that burning is permitted on that day. Additionally, each morning an online outdoor burning indicator is updated at rdco.com/airquality.

A reminder for anyone receiving an open burning permit that under the Regional District Smoke Control Bylaw, nuisance smoke from open burning is not allowed in the City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, City of West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas or under the bylaws of the District of Peachland.

There are several alternatives to open burning such as chipping, grinding or if applicable, yard waste disposal at the City of Kelowna Glenmore landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre off Asquith Road in West Kelowna (fees apply at both locations). North Westside and Traders Cove area residents may dispose of a maximum 10 bags of yard waste per visit at their transfer stations. Please note, stumps, branches, logs or limbs over 5 cm in diameter should be taken to the Glenmore Landfill only.

The RDCO Air Quality program has more information available on other disposal options including the Mow/Chip/Rent/Buy incentive of up to $3,000 for qualifying participants.

Residents should note that campfires are permitted in most areas in the Central Okanagan at this time. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna. Appropriate safety precautions must be taken to prevent the spread of a fire including ensuring the fire is always attended, having tools and water on hand to contain the fire, and making sure it is fully extinguished.