Due to dry conditions across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), residents, property owners, and visitors are reminded to avoid open burning until further notice.

Open burning at any location poses a significant wildfire risk. Smoke from open burning can also impact human health, visibility, and the environment.

Campfires, specifically for heating or warmth, cooking, or Indigenous ceremonial purpose, are currently permitted. A campfire is an open fire that burns wood in one pile not exceeding 0.5 metres in height and 0.5 metres in width.



Open burning within the five RDOS Fire Protection Areas of Anarchist, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, and Willowbrook is not permitted April 15 to October 15 each year. The closure is outlined in Bylaw No. 2898, 2020, a bylaw to regulate open burning within five RDOS Fire Protection Areas. If your property is located outside the areas listed above, please check with your local authority or the Province of B.C.



Fines can be imposed, and voluntary compliance for open burning and use of fireworks is preferred.

