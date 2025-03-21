The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is hosting a community discussion to help identify and secure a suitable site for a new fire station for the Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department (KDVFD).

Event details

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Location: Victory Hall, 427 7th Avenue, Keremeos

The event will provide an opportunity to collaborate with the community and gather feedback on selecting a location for a new fire station. The new facility will help ensure efficient, effective, and sustainable fire response services for the fire service area.

“The current KDVFD station needs replacement,” said KDVFD Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha. “In order to best serve the community of Keremeos, defined areas of Electoral Areas "B" and "G", and parts of Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB), securing a site for the next phase of this project will be essential.”

The goal of the community discussion is to explore location options for the new station that will optimize response times while minimizing risks from flooding, wildfires, and highway hazards.

“We’re looking forward to engaging the community to hear their thoughts and considerations,” said RDOS Senior Manager of Protective Services Deborah Jones-Middleton. “Balancing the urban, rural, and agricultural needs within the response district will be a key part of the planning process.”

Project background

The Keremeos Fire Station is more than 80 years old and was not built as a fire station. Despite modifications over the years, two recent assessments, one by the Fire Underwriters Survey (2022) and another focusing on WorkSafeBC compliance (2023), concluded the facility has outlived its functional lifespan and no longer meets modern fire service needs.