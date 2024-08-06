The BC Wildfire service has a fire in the West Bench area near Penticon now classified as held.

The fire is mapped at 2.18 hectares in size currently and witnesses says a shed was possibly burned in the fire.

A second fire is now burning just above Westhill crescent.

Bc WIldfire service has the blaze listed as 5 hectares in size.

City of Penticton activates Emergency Support Services

The City’s Emergency Support Services team have been activated to provide support to those who have been displaced due to Wildfire K51856 in West Bench in Electoral Area “F” of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.Located at 199 Ellis Street, ESS reception centre can provide information to the residents that have been evacuated. Residents can also call the RDOS ESS at 250-486-1890 or the City ESS at 250-328-8749.The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) is also available by calling 250-809-7152.The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to monitor.