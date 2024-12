Mother Nature isn't being kind to ice skaters so far this winter.

The opening dates for the CSRD's 2024/2025 outdoor ice rink season are still to be determined.

Due to warm weather, ice-making has not been possible, and there will be no outdoor ice rinks ready for skating in 2024.

The CSRD generally builds outdoor ice rinks at the following locations:

Farrell's Field, 5051 Meadow Creek Road, Celista

Silver Creek Community Park , 1577 Salmon River Road, Silver Creek

Parson Community Park, 3612 Hwy 95, Parson

Sorrento-Blind Bay Park, 2670 Davidson Road, Sorrento

Any new information will be posted on the Outdoor Ice Rinks page of the CSRD website.