With snow in the hills and a wintry chill in the air, it’s almost time to glide back into winter with free skating at Stuart Park. Preparations are underway to ensure the Stuart Park ice rink is in top condition and ready for everyone to enjoy.

Beginning Saturday, November 30, residents can once again enjoy outdoor skating on the rink daily through late February, weather permitting. The rink opens at 9 a.m. on November 30, but will be open from 6 a.m.- 11 p.m. daily for the rest of the season (closed for maintenance Mondays from 6 - 8 a.m.).

“We know residents look forward to the Stuart Park outdoor skating rink each and every year,” says Steve Hebden, Recreation Facility Operations Supervisor. “Crews are in the finishing stages of creating the ice, including a fun nod to Kelowna hosting the 2025 Brier, and we look forward to seeing our community come together to create lasting memories on the ice!”

As in years past, a still-image live cam is available at kelowna.ca/stuartpark so residents can check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for weather-related maintenance before they head to the rink. The live cam feed is updated every few minutes and is already live so residents can get a look at the ice-making process ahead of opening day. New this year, in celebration of Kelowna playing host to the 2025 Montana’s Brier in February, rings have been installed within the ice.

Skates will be available to rent on-site from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily throughout the skating season, except for December 25, when the rental shop will be closed for the day. Visitors are reminded that equipment rentals are cash only, and weather permitting. All visitors to the rink are asked to abide by the rink regulations as posted on surrounding signs and are encouraged to wear helmets.

Drop in public skating is also available indoors at MNP Place, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena. Visit kelowna.ca/skating for rates and more information.

Learn more about the Stuart Park outdoor rink or view the live cam at kelowna.ca/stuartpark.