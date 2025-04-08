The District of Lake Country has been installing new watermain along a portion of Seaton Road and part of the project involves resurfacing Glenmore Road from Highway 97 to Seaton Road.

This work will require a complete road closure when construction is active each night and over the entire weekend on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 9th 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Thursday, April 10th 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

All weekend Friday, April 11th 7:00 PM – Monday, April 14th 6:00 AM

Monday April 14th 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

During the nightly Glenmore Road closure, motorists will need to take an alternate route between Lake Country and Kelowna. It is recommended that Hwy 97 be used as the main route. Hwy 97 can be accessed from Glenmore Rd in Kelowna via John Hindle Drive. The detour route around the construction work zone involves a lengthy drive along Okanagan Centre Road West, Tyndall Rd., Camp Rd., Okanagan Centre Road East, and Berry Rd. to get to Hwy 97 from Glenmore Rd.