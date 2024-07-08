The road will re-open Friday, July 12 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. to accommodate weekend traffic.

Motorists can expect upcoming road closures starting Wednesday, July 10 to Tuesday, July 16 on Burtch Road between Highway 97 to Springfield Road and Sutherland Avenue between Highway 97 to Burtch Road between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. while the road is paved as part of the City’s road renewal program, weather permitting.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience. Please obey safety personnel and signage on site.

The City’s annual road renewal program, will resurface 14 road segments, spanning approximately 21 kilometres. This initiative is designed to extend the lifespan of roads, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and provide a smoother, safer journey for motorists and cyclists.

Know the route before your commute - visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your journey.