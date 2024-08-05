Motorists can expect upcoming southbound road closures starting Tuesday, Aug. 6, to Friday, Aug. 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Springfield Road between Monterey Road and Ziprick Road for paving as part of the City’s road renewal program, weather permitting.

The Westbound lane will re-open Thursday, August 8 at 6 a.m. until Monday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate motorists’ patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience. Please obey safety personnel and signage on site.



The City’s annual road renewal program will resurface 14 road segments, spanning approximately 21 kilometres. This initiative is designed to extend the lifespan of roads, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and provide a smoother, safer journey for motorists and cyclists.



Know the route before your commute - visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your journey.

