Beginning Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. until Monday, October 21 at 6 a.m. motorists can expect intermittent, overnight traffic impacts on Harvey Ave., between Water St. and Richter St. Motorists can expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time for their commute. Businesses will remain accessible, and safety personnel and signage will be in place.

Closure Schedule:

Saturday, October 19: Full closure. Traffic detour routing to Lawrence Avenue, Leon Avenue, Water Street, Richter Street.

Sunday, October 20: Eastbound lanes closed. Alternating traffic in the westbound lane.

While the full closure is in place, larger commercial and transport trucks will detour to Clement Avenue. Businesses and residents can expect increased traffic overnight on alternative routes, and those travelling should give themselves extra time.

This work is part of the Bertram Multiuse Overpass project and will create a safer, accessible, and convenient connection over Highway 97 at Bertram St. for pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorized users.

The new overpass will link to the larger active transportation network, connecting the future Bertram Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) within downtown to the existing Sutherland, Abbott, and Ethel ATCs in the south and east via the Central Green development. The $12.1 million project is funded in partnership between the City of Kelowna, the Government of Canada through the Canada Community Building Fund administered by UBCM, and the Province of BC through the Growing Communities Fund.

Learn more about this project, its benefits, and timeline at kelowna.ca/cityprojects.