The City’s Public Works department is notifying the public about overnight construction work required at the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Avenue W on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

In order to minimize disruption to affected businesses, residents and emergency services, crews will begin work at 7 p.m. and will work during the night, anticipating to be finished by 7 a.m. the next morning.

This work involves a significant water main repair, required to ensure reliable water supply to properties throughout the neighbourhood. It will affect water services temporarily and the road will be fully closed during construction.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, watch for signage and to follow the instructions of on-site traffic control personnel.

Crews have handed out notices to those properties that are immediately affected. If anyone has questions, contact the Public Works department at 250-490-2500.