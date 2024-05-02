The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced today that its Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Kelowna Chiefs franchise to local businessman Darren Tymchyshyn.

“The KIJHL is excited to have Darren join our league as the owner of the Kelowna Chiefs and help continue the great tradition of KIJHL hockey in the Central Okanagan,” says KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois. “Darren is highly motivated to continue the great work of previous owners Grant Sheridan and Jason Tansem, and ensure the Chiefs have a successful and sustainable program at the Junior A level for years to come.”

Under Tymchyshyn’s ownership, the Chiefs will continue to call Rutland Arena home.

“As a player, parent and coach it has been a dream of mine for some time to own a Junior A franchise,” says Tymchyshyn. “The opportunity to acquire a franchise with the passionate fans, volunteers and sponsors the Chiefs possess was something I couldn’t pass up. I guarantee to work hard to ensure local players will want to play close to home in front of our loyal fans. Rutland is a passionate hockey community that has embraced the Chiefs and I look forward to building on this success and pride. I would like to thank Jason Tansem and the KIJHL for this opportunity.”

Tymchyshyn has plans to revamp the Chiefs’ hockey operations department and has embarked on a search for the team’s Head Coach & General Manager. The job posting can be found here.

Further details regarding the Chiefs preparations for the 2024/25 season, including season ticket information, recruiting plans, and additional staffing announcements, will be released in the coming weeks.