On November 19, 2024, police in the South Okanagan were busy throughout the day recovering three stolen vehicles with the driver of one dangerously trying to evade police. The first, a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck stolen the day earlier in Penticton was recovered by police after the truck’s owner spotted it on Leighton Crescent in Oliver. Shortly after police received a call of a sighting of a 1999 Ford F350 pickup truck that had been stolen from the North Okanagan in September. This vehicle was later recovered on McKinney Road in Oliver. While searching for that vehicle, officers observed a 2007 Ford F350 pickup truck driving on Tucelnuit Drive and recognized it to be one stolen from Oliver on November 7, 2024. Attempts were made to stop the vehicle however the driver evaded police, at one point driving directly at and nearly striking one officer. Shortly after police located the vehicle in Okanagan Falls where the female driver and male passenger abandoned the vehicle, departing on foot. The two were safely taken into custody.

The female driver, a 26-year-old from Oliver was arrested and faces numerous charges including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and assault of a police officer. The 39-year-old male passenger of Oliver was arrested on outstanding warrants for break and enter and mischief.

Police have seen an uptick in theft of vehicles as well as theft from vehicles throughout the South Okanagan., stated Sergeant Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the South Okanagan RCMP. We can’t stress enough the importance of locking your vehicles and to not leave any valuables inside. As we enter into the colder weather we would also like to remind people to refrain from leaving your vehicles unoccupied when warming them up. Simply put, a running and unoccupied vehicle is an easy target.