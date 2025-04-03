The Big White Ski Club Canada is thrilled to announce the selection of six outstanding athletes to represent Canada at the 2025 Ski Cross Junior World Championships by Alpine Canada. The event will take place in Isola 2000, France, from April 2nd to 6th, 2025. Among the talented team members are local ski racers Kael Oberlander and Finley Cashin, both alumni of the Big White Ski Club and Okanagan Ski Team.

Congratulations to Kael Oberlander and Finley Cashin!

Kael Oberlander and Finley Cashin have been named to Team Canada, showcasing their exceptional skills and dedication to the sport. Both athletes began their skiing journeys at the Big White Ski School and progressed through the ranks with the Big White Ski Club.

Athlete Achievements

Earlier this season, Finley Cashin represented Canada at the World University Games, achieving a 3rd place finish at the NorAm event in Steamboat, CO, and securing a 1st place finish at the NorAm event at Gore Mountain, NY. Finley currently sits in 2nd place in the NorAm Cup standings.

Kael Oberlander also had an impressive season, finishing in 3rd place at the Gore Mountain NorAm and currently holding 4th place in the Nor-Am Cup standings.

Quotes

“We are incredibly proud of Kael and Finley’s accomplishments,” said Amir Khatami, President of the Big White Ski Club. “Their dedication to the sport and pursuit of excellence have truly paid off. This selection is not only a personal triumph for them but also a significant milestone for our club.”

Team Canada Roster

The 2025 Junior Worlds team representing Canada consists of four men and two women who have qualified through world rankings and their performances in the Nor-Am Series. The selected athletes are:

 Men:

o Finley Cashin (Big White)

o Nick Katrusiak (Whistler)

o Kaleb Barnum (Fernie)

o Euan Currie (Sun Peaks)

 Women:

o Kael Oberlander (Big White)

o Ane-Marie Joncas (Whistler)

About Big White Ski Club

The Big White Ski Club has been instrumental in nurturing the talents of young athletes like Kael and Finley. The club provides top-notch coaching, training, and support, fostering a love for the sport and a commitment to excellence. The club has produced several Canadian Ski Cross Team members, including World Cup Team alumni Ian Deans and Ned Ireland, as well as 2018 Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa.

Big White Ski Resort again hosted this year’s Teck Provincial Ski Cross Championships on the weekend of March 21st to March 23rd.