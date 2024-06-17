On June 12th, 2024 at approximately 2:50 pm, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were alerted to a pair of suspicious fires in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park near Coldstream. Earlier in the day, emergency personnel from the Coldstream Fire Department attended to a small brush fire near the Cosen’s Bay entrance. When a second fire was reported further into the park, fire officials alerted police. Both fires are suspicious and believed to be human caused.

Despite the recent rain, it has been a relatively dry spring. said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The risk of a fire is already heightened and we are asking all park users to be extra vigilant.

Officials deployed a drone to canvas the park trails and police conducted checks of persons in the area. Unfortunately, no suspects were identified and the investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Constable Mikolajewski at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.