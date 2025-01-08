Liam Simons, a Bachelor of Applied Science major, and Ella Niedre, a Bachelor of Health and Exercise Sciences major, will both compete in biathlon for Canada as U SPORTS and Biathlon Canada announced their 12-athlete delegation over the holiday break.



Simons and Niedre, who will both be making their first appearance for Canada at the Games, will look for success in five difference disciplines including individual races, sprint, pursuit, mass start and mixed relay.



Simons, a native of Prince George, B.C., brings a strong resume into the international competition. He won a silver medal in the mixed relay and bronze in the 10-kilometer pursuit representing British Columbia at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. He also ranked first among Canadian Junior Men University athletes at the 2024 Biathlon Canada National Championships.



Alongside Simons will be a pair of veterans from the 2023 FISU Games, Simon Gauthier (Quebec City) and Lance Sekora (Calgary). Mathieu Lacasse (Gatineau), Dawson Schigol (Athabasca) and Zachary Grappolini (Calgary) complete the men's roster.



Similar to Simons, Niedre, a native of Ottawa, also has a decorated resume in biathlon. A member of the Biathlon Canada national development team in 2022 and 2023, she finished fourth in the 7.5-kilometer pursuit and fifth in the mixed relay representing Ontario at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. She also finished second at the National Biathlon Championships in 2022.



Niedre will be joined by three returning female competitors from the 2023 FISU Games in Lake Placid, Danika Burke (Calgary), Isabelle Caza (Gatineau), and Anna Perry (Calgary). Quinn Morgan (Kamloops) and Aliah Turner (Calgary) round out the women's roster.



The Canadian team will be led by head coach Allie Dickson, with Sarah McCaw serving as wax technician and assistant coach.



Fans can follow along with all the action from Italy on the official FISU Winter World University Games website and stay up-to-date on all of Canada's results through @usportsinternational on Instagram.



- With files from U SPORTS