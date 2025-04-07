What began as a small act of hope during the darkest days of the pandemic has grown into one of Kelowna’s most magical holiday traditions.

now, the Parade with a Purpose is aiming to expand its impact in advancing mental health care in the community even further by partnering with the KGH Foundation.

Now in its fifth year, Parade with a Purpose has become one of Kelowna’s most meaningful holiday events. Created by local mental health advocates and mother-daughter team, Pam Turgeon and Shadia Doty, the parade was born from personal tragedy after losing Pam’s son and Shadia’s husband and brother to mental illness and addiction. In the face of loss, they channeled their grief into action, creating an event that brings light, hope, and critical support to those who need it most.

This year marks an exciting new chapter, as Parade with a Purpose partners with the KGH Foundation to continue their positive impact on mental health care in the region.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with the KGH Foundation,” says Shadia Doty. “Their leadership in driving innovation and community-based mental health care perfectly aligns with our vision. Together, we have the opportunity to further our impact on acute and community-based mental healthcare, and create lasting, positive change.”

The parade began with just three floats winding through Kettle Valley during the isolating winter of COVID-19. Since then, it has grown into an iconic holiday event in downtown Kelowna, with thousands joining in the celebration and raising funds for local mental health services.

Over the past four years, the parade has raised an extraordinary $701,220 for The Bridge Youth & Family Services—directly helping to bring the Phase 2 Youth Recovery House to life. The House provides a live-in program for youth aged 12–18 facing serious substance use and mental health challenges.

“Working with The Bridge was truly transformative,” says Pam Turgeon. “Their compassion and dedication inspired us every step of the way, and knowing we helped bring the Youth Recovery House to life is something we’ll carry with us forever. Now, with that goal realized, we’re energized to channel that momentum into our next chapter in supporting mental health.”

Now that a major milestone has been met, Pam and Shadia are now determined to support the KGH Foundation —fueling their next step in advancing mental health care. This year’s Parade with a Purpose marks a new partnership, uniting their grassroots movement with the Foundation’s proven impact. Together, they aim to drive meaningful change by funding mental healthcare for youth at KGH and in the community.

L–R: Bettina Muller of the KGH Foundation; Shadia Doty and Pam Turgeon, founders of Parade with a Purpose; Arden Poulin of the KGH Foundation

“Pam and Shadia’s courage, passion, and relentless dedication are nothing short of inspiring,” says Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “Their work with The Bridge Youth & Family Services will have a truly transformative impact on our community. We are deeply grateful and incredibly proud to stand beside them and work together to strengthen and reimagine mental health care in our community.”

The KGH Foundation’s commitment to mental health is long-standing. Through its “We See You” campaign, the Foundation brought together key community partners—CMHA Kelowna, the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, Kelowna Community Resources, and Interior Health—to champion innovative, collaborative solutions to the region’s growing mental health crisis. The Foundation also funds many other community partners, driving upstream solutions that address the root causes of this complex issue

Another of its notable achievements include the opening of Foundry Kelowna in 2017, made possible through a $2 million fundraising effort led by the KGH Foundation and CMHA Kelowna. Foundry has since become an invaluable support system for young people experiencing mental health challenges, providing integrated care and early intervention for youth and families.

Now, with the powerful momentum of Parade with a Purpose behind it, the Foundation is set to elevate its impact in mental health care.

“This is so much more than a single event or partnership,” shares Doty. “It’s about creating a future where no one struggles in silence—where support is accessible, compassion is the norm, and help comes before crisis. It’s about saving the lives of the people we love—our friends, our family, our community.”

Set to return to downtown Kelowna December 6, Parade with a Purpose invites the entire community to join in by sponsoring a float, volunteering, or simply showing up in support. Every dollar raised is a step toward healing.

And for Pam and Shadia, it’s proof that even the deepest heartbreak can be transformed into purpose.